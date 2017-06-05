Body pulled from Cuyahoga River in Cleveland after hours of searching for missing...
A crew of rescue workers recovered a body from the Cuyahoga River Saturday night after nearly a day of searching for a 59-year-old fisherman who went missing. Investigators have not said if the body is that of the man reported missing by family members.
