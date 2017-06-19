Atlanta band Algiers release new song...

Atlanta band Algiers release new song, 'Cleveland,' about Tamir Rice and police brutality

Atlanta-based experimental group Algiers recently released a single off their upcoming album that deals with the death of Tamir Rice. The soulful song is called "Cleveland" and is about the "institutional murder of black people, a lamentation for those who've lost their lives within this context, and an indictment of those responsible," according to an Instagram post by the Algiers .

