Aspiring sitcom star Jalen Rose says LeBron won't win another title in Cleveland
In fact, during a live broadcast of "First Take," from the Hofbrauhaus Cleveland, the ESPN NBA analyst said LeBron James wouldn't win another title in Cleveland, adding, "Don't be surprised if King James... ends up somewhere in California eventually before he retires." Rose, you see, recently starred in failed pilot for a ABC sitcom.
