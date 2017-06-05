Appeals court panel tosses out sanctions on Cleveland lawyer for...
A panel of appellate court judges on Thursday threw out sanctions a visiting judge placed on a Cleveland attorney for talking to a reporter in 2015 about an upcoming sexual abuse cover-up lawsuit he brought against a local nanny school. Peter Pattakos' communication with Cleveland Scene about the lawsuit was "protected speech" under the First Amendment and retired Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Burt Griffin abused his discretion in ordering Pattakos to pay almost $11,000 in legal fees, three Ohio Eighth District Court of Appeals judges held.
