All Cleveland Police Begin Carrying Naloxone Opiod Antidote
As the opioid epidemic grows in Cuyahoga County, all Cleveland police cars are now equipped with spray version of the medication needed to counteract an overdose. Until recently, only Cleveland paramedics and fire fighters carried the drug.
