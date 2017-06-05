Agnes Gund sells Lichtenstein painting to seed criminal justice reform
Philanthropist Agnes Gund of the prominent Gund family of Cleveland has sold a famous American painting to raise money to promote criminal justice reform. Gund unloaded Roy Lichtenstein's "Masterpiece," which used to hang in her Upper East Side apartment in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|ThomasA
|20,926
|Stephen Curry took a crap in your face!
|Jun 9
|Warrior Pride
|1
|Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic...
|Jun 6
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12)
|Jun 5
|Ebankslaw-at-aol-com
|16
|LaBron's Deprived
|Jun 1
|Struggling White Man
|1
|US Postal Inspectors/US Postal Service Inspecto...
|May 31
|Angry US Army Ret...
|1
|David Aronovich Transaction Reality
|May 31
|Supplier
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC