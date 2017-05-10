Yours Truly: 36 years and 9 restaurants later, Shibley family keeps homey feel

Art, Larry, Darlene and Jeff Shibley reopened the doors to their Beachwood Yours Truly Restaurant at the end of April, but the place didn't really come to life until the regulars streamed back. Diners trickled in slowly, peering up at the higher ceilings, flat-screen TVs and big picture windows before deciding whether to sit at the counter or slide into a new booth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.