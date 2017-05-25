Wednesday was a tale of two cities in Cleveland's Glenville: Phillip Morris
Steady rain did nothing to deter several armed robbers who terrorized four small Cleveland businesses along a stretch of St. Clair Avenue Wednesday morning and afternoon. The same downpour failed to discourage nearly 50 employees of KeyBank from spending several hours sprucing up Kimberly Avenue, in Cleveland's Glenville neighborhood.
