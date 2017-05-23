Wahlburgers Cleveland officially open...

Wahlburgers Cleveland officially opens its doors

The burger joint founded by famous brothers Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg made it official Wednesday afternoon, declaring on Facebook the business is indeed open to paying customers. "We couldn't have found a better location," Mark Wahlberg said at a VIP sneak preview of the restaurant earlier this month.

