Video shows beating death that started with argument over spilled drink at downtown Cleveland bar

Two men have been sentenced to spend nearly a decade in prison for beating a Euclid father to death outside a downtown night club over a spilled drink, according to Cuyahoga County prosecutors. Tracy Thompkins, 25, and Fredrick Eason, 32, were sentenced this week to spend the next eight years in a state prison after they pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault in the death of 29-year-old Zachary Larney .

