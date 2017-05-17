Video shows beating death that starte...

Video shows beating death that started with argument over spilled drink at downtown Cleveland bar

13 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Two men have been sentenced to spend nearly a decade in prison for beating a Euclid father to death outside a downtown night club over a spilled drink, according to Cuyahoga County prosecutors. Tracy Thompkins, 25, and Fredrick Eason, 32, were sentenced this week to spend the next eight years in a state prison after they pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault in the death of 29-year-old Zachary Larney .

