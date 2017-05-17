Two teens arrested in home burglary: Shaker Heights police blotter

Burglary, Marchmont Road: At 11:15 p.m. May 13, a resident living in the 19000 block of Marchmont Road reported that someone entered their unlocked home that evening and stole personal property. Breaking and entering, Van Aken Boulevard: At 1:45 a.m. May 10, a resident living in the 2900 block of Van Aken Boulevard reported that someone entered their apartment through an open window.

