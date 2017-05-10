Two Cleveland women accused in SUV arson plot
A Cleveland woman and her acquaintance are charged in connection with a plot to torch the woman's own SUV, according to police. Tempestt Varner, 28, and Alisia Stephens, 27, are each charged with fourth-degree arson in the April 3 incident outside Varner's East 125th Street home.
