'Twin Peaks' marathon underway on Showtime; cable network...
A still from "Twin Peaks." 25 years after its cancellation on ABC, the series returns on cable network Showtime on Sunday, May 21. CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The return of "Twin Peaks" has been 25 years in the making, but if you still need to brush up on the often quirky, and sometimes sinister, activities of the residents of this quaint little town, Showtime is airing marathons on several stations this weekend, leading up to the May 21 premiere of the new series.
