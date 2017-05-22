Trial in 3-year-old Major Howard's death begins after judge...
Donnell Lindsey asked to hire new defense lawyers on Monday after he told Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge John P. O'Donnell that he lost trust in his current lawyers, John Greene and Linda Hricko , and Kevin Spellacy. O'Donnell denied his request.
