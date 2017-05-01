Tremont carjackings trial: Heartless Felons face fewer charges thanks to uncooperative...
A jury on Wednesday will enter day two of deliberating a scaled-back case against two members of Cleveland's Heartless Felons gang accused of carjacking residents in the Tremont neighborhood, after federal prosecutors were forced to drop several charges due their star witness' lack of cooperation . The jury began considering the fates of Kenneth Jackson, 20 and Antowine Palmer, 24, on Tuesday afternoon.
