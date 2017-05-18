Travis Scott Breaks Own Record by Per...

Travis Scott Breaks Own Record by Performing "goosebumps" 15 Times in a Row

Last weekend, Travis Scott performed his song "goosebumps" 14 times in a row to set a new record. Well, now the Houston rapper just beat his own record, performing the song 15 times at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Cleveland, OH tonight.

