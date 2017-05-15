The Funky Truckeria wins Best Tacos in Greater Cleveland contest
We've spent weeks researching and taste-testing tacos all around Northeast Ohio, and in the end, The Funky Truckeria has been voted winner of the Best Tacos in Greater Cleveland. With nearly 15,000 votes cast, The Funky Truckeria claimed 36 percent of the total votes to beat out 11 competitors to claim the ultimate title.
