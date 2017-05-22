The adventures of 'wondering and wandering' gay Jewish Cleveland storyteller Ken Schneck
"How, oh how, do I end up in these absurd situations?" asks Ken Schneck from a hotel lobby in Canada as he's about to embark on a 425-mile charity bike ride from Montreal to Portland, Maine. There's only one problem with this predicament: As we learn in his new debut book, "Seriously...What Am I Doing Here?: The Adventures of a Wondering and Wandering Gay Jew," Schneck's prior athleticism had peaked at making it to level 12 on an elliptical machine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|3 hr
|joe
|125
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|Frank Hornick SEIU is a crook
|May 20
|former sucker
|1
|West Wade Avenue
|May 13
|Victoria
|1
|H. Brandt Ayers: When presidents lie II
|May 13
|trumans treason
|2
|Man beat by East Cleveland Police
|May 13
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of...
|May 13
|ODrama
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC