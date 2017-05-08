Teen dead, five injured in suspected drunken-driving crash in Cleveland
Eric Rose of Cleveland died in the crash that happened about 11 p.m. on East 71st Street and Cedar Avenue. He was a passenger in a car driven by a 20-year-old man.
