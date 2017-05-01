Summa Health sets groundbreaking for $350 million project with West Tower
Summa Health is set to break ground on its $350 million facility plan , which features a $270 million 300,000-square-foot West Tower. Interim President and CEO Cliff Deveny, Mayor Dan Horrigan and Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro will speak during the ceremony at 1 p.m. May 15 on Adolf Street.
