Southeast Cleveland residents frustrated by proposed dirt bike track's location
Cleveland Councilwoman Phyllis Cleveland defended her support of a proposed dirt bike track in the southeast section of the city during a meeting with dubious residents Thursday night. The councilwoman, who sponsored the dirt bike track legislation, also tried to reassure residents concerned about noise, dust and general disturbances.
