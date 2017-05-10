Southeast Cleveland residents frustra...

Southeast Cleveland residents frustrated by proposed dirt bike track's location

11 hrs ago

Cleveland Councilwoman Phyllis Cleveland defended her support of a proposed dirt bike track in the southeast section of the city during a meeting with dubious residents Thursday night. The councilwoman, who sponsored the dirt bike track legislation, also tried to reassure residents concerned about noise, dust and general disturbances.

