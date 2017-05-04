Sashi Brown seems content with not changing Cleveland's QB position at this point
Cleveland Browns Executive VP of Football Operations Sashi Brown has gone back-and-forth over the past few weeks with respect to his stance on adding another veteran quarterback to the roster. During the team's pre-draft press conference a week before the 2017 NFL Draft , Brown responded "no" when asked if there were any plans to trade for a veteran quarterback.
