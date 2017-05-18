Rally, march for 4-year anniversary of Seymour Avenue escape in Cleveland

A rally and march will be held this afternoon to remember the abduction and escape of the three women held captive by Ariel Castro in his Seymour Avenue home. Michelle Knight, who now goes by Lily Lee, will join community members and community activists during the rally and march at 5 p.m., four years after she, Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus escaped the home.

