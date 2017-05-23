Protesters arrested after Cleveland cop Michael Brelo's...

A group of protesters arrested in May 2015 following widespread demonstrations in response to the acquittal of Cleveland police officer Michael Brelo for his role in the shooting deaths of an unarmed couple filed a federal lawsuit accusing the city of Cleveland and its police department of violating their civil rights. Jordan Workman, Jessica Barnes, Jasmine Bruce, Dominique Knox, Eric Maxwell, Tommie Pratt and Tanis Quach filed the suit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio against the city, Mayor Frank Jackson and police Chief Calvin Williams.

