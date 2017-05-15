Proper Pig, River Dog, other popular food trucks sign on at Scene75 in Brunswick

Proper Pig Smokehouse, River Dog Cafe, Boca Loca Burrito Factory and Sauced Woodfire Pizza will comprise Scene75's Food Truck Alley, where visitors, in between laps around the indoor go-kart track or games of Laser Tag, can feast on the barbecue, gourmet hot dogs, burritos and pizza that have become favorites at food truck events around Cleveland. "It's always a risk to try something new, but Food Truck Alley is such a cool opportunity, we couldn't pass it up," Alex Zorniger, Scene75 VP of operations, said in a release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.