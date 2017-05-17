Police search for pair who stole sewe...

Police search for pair who stole sewer grates from outside Cleveland Central Catholic High School

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Police are searching for a pair of thieves who stole two sewer grates from outside Cleveland Central Catholic High School. Investigators are asking the public for help in identifying a man and woman who were seen on surveillance video stealing the grates, which were located near the school in the 6500 block of Baxter Avenue in the city's South Broadway neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr LibHater 21,030
West Wade Avenue May 13 Victoria 1
News H. Brandt Ayers: When presidents lie II May 13 trumans treason 2
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) May 13 wandering who 124
Man beat by East Cleveland Police May 13 yidfellas v USA 4
News Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of... May 13 ODrama 5
News The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08) May 9 Anonymous 1,148
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,524 • Total comments across all topics: 281,088,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC