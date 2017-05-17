Police search for pair who stole sewer grates from outside Cleveland Central Catholic High School
Police are searching for a pair of thieves who stole two sewer grates from outside Cleveland Central Catholic High School. Investigators are asking the public for help in identifying a man and woman who were seen on surveillance video stealing the grates, which were located near the school in the 6500 block of Baxter Avenue in the city's South Broadway neighborhood.
