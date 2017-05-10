Police: Half-naked man crashes into Ohio store to get beer
Police in suburban Cleveland say a half-naked man has been charged with impaired driving after intentionally crashing into a closed convenience store to get beer, injuring himself and a store employee. Rocky River police say the 45-year-old driver was wearing nothing from the waist down when he crashed through a store wall early Sunday and told the worker he needed beer.
