Please offer your suggestion for cleveland.com's next Impact agenda
Should it be ensuring that we do everything needed for Cleveland to become a "Say Yes to Education" city, in which every graduating high school senior is guaranteed a free ride at college? Should it be fulfilling the optimistic future portrayed for Cleveland in a new report that predicts "The New American Heartland" will supplant the coasts as the nation's economic generator this century? The report was unveiled at the City Club of Cleveland last week. We're working on a new iteration of the cleveland.com Impact agenda, and we'd like to hear thoughts on what it should include.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
