Parks in Cleveland Ranked High for Accessibility and Amenities
Clevelanders have better than average access to parks and recreation but have a less than average amount of land dedicated to parks or trails. The latest ParkScore ranking from the Trust for Public Lands lists Cleveland as number 45 out of the 100 largest cities.
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|toby
|21,040
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Tue
|joe
|125
|Frank Hornick SEIU is a crook
|May 20
|former sucker
|1
|West Wade Avenue
|May 13
|Victoria
|1
|H. Brandt Ayers: When presidents lie II
|May 13
|trumans treason
|2
|Man beat by East Cleveland Police
|May 13
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of...
|May 13
|ODrama
|5
