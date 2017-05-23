Parks in Cleveland Ranked High for Ac...

Parks in Cleveland Ranked High for Accessibility and Amenities

Clevelanders have better than average access to parks and recreation but have a less than average amount of land dedicated to parks or trails. The latest ParkScore ranking from the Trust for Public Lands lists Cleveland as number 45 out of the 100 largest cities.

