Owner of Cleveland job training center sentenced for embezzling money from employees
The owner of a company that once ran the Cleveland Job Corps Academy will spend more than three years in federal prison for embezzling more than $100,000 from his employees' retirement fund. Clark Hayes, 56, of Richfield also failed to pay $872,000 to the government that he withheld from employees' income taxes.
