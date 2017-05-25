Outside Cleveland, health officials placard most lead hazard properties, some offer help...
Cleveland's reluctance to post warning signs, called placards, on homes with unaddressed lead hazards isn't shared by other health officials in Ohio who investigate childhood lead poisoning cases. The Plain Dealer reached seven city and county health departments to ask whether they'd posted placards on properties included on a list the Ohio Department of Health recently released that the department says should all have received orders to vacate because owners haven't cleaned up identified hazards .
