Out and About
Trinity Parish Presbyterian Church will host the free community Dinner from 3-5 p.m. today at the Newell VFD community room. Menu includes pork and chicken barbeque, cole slaw, baked corn and dessert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Ebby Steppach
|21,036
|Frank Hornick SEIU is a crook
|Sat
|former sucker
|1
|West Wade Avenue
|May 13
|Victoria
|1
|H. Brandt Ayers: When presidents lie II
|May 13
|trumans treason
|2
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|May 13
|wandering who
|124
|Man beat by East Cleveland Police
|May 13
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of...
|May 13
|ODrama
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC