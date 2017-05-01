NRP Group plans headquarters move to downtown Cleveland from Garfield Heights
A national apartment developer plans to move its headquarters and roughly 150 jobs from Garfield Heights to downtown Cleveland by early next year. The NRP Group, LLC , has signed a deal to fill the fourth floor of the Halle Building on Euclid Avenue, at the western edge of downtown's Playhouse Square district.
