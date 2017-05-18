News 6 mins ago 10:27 a.m.Suspect shoots at CPD officers who try to stop armed robbery
A Cleveland police officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect after officers tried to stop an armed robbery in progress late Saturday night. Members of the Gang Impact Unit were patrolling the area of East 116th Street near Benham Avenue in an unmarked car, when they saw two males robbing and kicking another man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Ebby Steppach
|21,036
|Frank Hornick SEIU is a crook
|Sat
|former sucker
|1
|West Wade Avenue
|May 13
|Victoria
|1
|H. Brandt Ayers: When presidents lie II
|May 13
|trumans treason
|2
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|May 13
|wandering who
|124
|Man beat by East Cleveland Police
|May 13
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of...
|May 13
|ODrama
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC