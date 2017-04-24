News 13 mins ago 5:06 a.m.Off-duty Cleveland officer involded in shooting

Police originally said that approximately 25 shots were fired near a crowd at the corner of E. 24th St. and Superior Ave. just after 8 p.m. on Sunday night. The initial report from police was that there were no injuries, however police then released information that a 25-year-old male arrived at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his leg, connected to the E. 24th St. shots fired incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.