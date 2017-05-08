Movie about growing up Japanese-American in Cleveland to air on PBS
Filmmaker Matthew Hashiguchi's "Good Luck Soup" was a buzz film at the 40th Cleveland International Film Festival in 2016. The documentary about growing up Japanese-American in Cleveland generated long lines, positive feedback and much discussion about how diverse this city that prides itself on diversity really is.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 min
|mexico
|21,015
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|15 hr
|Miss Nina Kennedy
|1,148
|Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally'
|Sat
|Slaughter
|2
|ammunitionstore.com
|May 6
|What jackasses
|1
|Man beat by East Cleveland Police
|May 6
|JIM CROW LIKUD
|3
|Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07)
|Apr 28
|Bella
|47
|Michael Martinez Stinks
|Apr 23
|Grovet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC