Movie about growing up Japanese-American in Cleveland to air on PBS

10 hrs ago

Filmmaker Matthew Hashiguchi's "Good Luck Soup" was a buzz film at the 40th Cleveland International Film Festival in 2016. The documentary about growing up Japanese-American in Cleveland generated long lines, positive feedback and much discussion about how diverse this city that prides itself on diversity really is.

