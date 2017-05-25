Mayor Frank Jackson unveils agenda to...

Mayor Frank Jackson unveils agenda to bolster Cleveland neighborhoods, quality of life

Mayor Frank Jackson on Thursday unveiled a plan he says will bolster neighborhood vitality and quality of life for Cleveland residents by targeting development, housing and youth safety and violence. The plan, dubbed the Healthy Neighborhoods Legislative Initiative, will tap money made available by an increase in the city income tax that voters approved last November and a $25 million fund that was carved out of a $100 million bond issue a few years ago and earmarked for neighborhood development.

