May Day rally in Cleveland focused on Immigration
Cleveland was one of nearly 100 cities Monday, where the Service Employees International Union held rallies in support of immigrants, including those who are undocumented. More than 200 demonstrators held a rally at the Free Stamp near City Hall Monday afternoon before marching to Public Square.
