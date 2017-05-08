Max Hayes surprise: 1950s shortcut buried some Cleveland history under school
A 1950s demolition shortcut left remnants of old houses and a former school underneath the old Max Hayes vocational high school, creating extra work to turn the site of the school into a new high school for the West Side. The old two-story Max Hayes building at W. 46th Street and Detroit Avenue served as the city's main trade school for about 60 years.
