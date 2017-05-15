Man suspected of drowning in Lake Erie spent birthday at Cleveland yacht club, report says
A Kentucky man who is suspected of drowning in Lake Erie was last seen celebrating his birthday at a nearby Cleveland yacht club. Officials believe Tod Nierodzik, 57, may have accidentally drowned in Lake Erie near the Lakeside Yacht Club on North Marginal Road near East 49th Street.
