Man suspected of drowning in Lake Eri...

Man suspected of drowning in Lake Erie spent birthday at Cleveland yacht club, report says

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Plain Dealer

A Kentucky man who is suspected of drowning in Lake Erie was last seen celebrating his birthday at a nearby Cleveland yacht club. Officials believe Tod Nierodzik, 57, may have accidentally drowned in Lake Erie near the Lakeside Yacht Club on North Marginal Road near East 49th Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 min Tony Estrada 21,025
West Wade Avenue Sat Victoria 1
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) Sat wandering who 124
News Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of... Sat ODrama 5
News The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08) May 9 Anonymous 1,148
News Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally' May 6 Slaughter 2
ammunitionstore.com May 6 What jackasses 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,603 • Total comments across all topics: 281,037,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC