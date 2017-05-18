Man charged with aggravated murder af...

Man charged with aggravated murder after wifea s body found

9 hrs ago

An Ohio man has been charged with aggravated murder after the remains of his missing wife were found in a container outside Cleveland. An indictment handed up Wednesday shows 27-seven-year-old Fahad Mohammed Saeed also faces kidnapping, felonious assault, aggravated burglary, stalking and abuse of a corpse charges.

