Man charged in deadly shooting during argument in Cleveland's Collinwood neighborhood
An East Cleveland man is accused of walking into another man's home and fatally shooting him in the stomach during argument. Brisean Shepherd, 42, is charged with aggravated murder in the death of Ellis Smith, 50. He is not in police custody and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
