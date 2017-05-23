Legal opinion recommends Jeff Johnson be allowed to run for Cleveland mayor
A legal opinion prepared for the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections recommends that a challenge to Cleveland Councilman Jeff Johnson's candidacy for mayor be rejected. Johnson, who represents Ward 10, is one of just two mayoral challengers to have filed candidacy petitions with the elections board, although several others, including Mayor Frank Jackson, have said they are running.
