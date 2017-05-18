LeBron James wins J. Walter Kennedy citizenship award from pro basketball writers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James won the J. Walter Kennedy citizenship award from the writers who cover the NBA, given each season to a player, coach or trainer who "shows outstanding service and dedication to the community." "LeBron James' efforts to help young people are exemplary," said Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel, president of the Professional Basketball Writers' Association .
