Last call to vote for Greater Cleveland's best taco; poll closes Monday at 10 a.m.
With thousands of votes cast over the past two weeks, three local taco joints are locked in a tight battle today to determine who will claim the ultimate title of Best Taco in Greater Cleveland. Barrio, Coastal Taco and The Funky Truckeria have stretched their lead over the nine other finalists, but you still have four hours to help your favorite make that last sprint to the finish line.
