Landlords want state to control lead poisoning laws; local approaches have proven more...
Shifting total control of lead-based paint regulation to the state would take away the very thing experts say has worked to reduce lead poisoning in older cities and urban areas: local housing code enforcement. A push to preempt, or take power away from, Ohio cities in the form of a state budget amendment, came in the wake of a Toledo ordinance passed last year that requires most rental properties, about 55,000 units, to be inspected and deemed free from lead hazards before they can be rented.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 min
|mexico
|21,009
|Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally'
|Sat
|Slaughter
|2
|ammunitionstore.com
|Sat
|What jackasses
|1
|Man beat by East Cleveland Police
|Sat
|JIM CROW LIKUD
|3
|Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07)
|Apr 28
|Bella
|47
|Michael Martinez Stinks
|Apr 23
|Grovet
|1
|The Opioid Crisis Has Led to More Help for Addi...
|Apr 22
|They cannot kill ...
|24
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC