Landlords want state to control lead ...

Landlords want state to control lead poisoning laws; local approaches have proven more...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Shifting total control of lead-based paint regulation to the state would take away the very thing experts say has worked to reduce lead poisoning in older cities and urban areas: local housing code enforcement. A push to preempt, or take power away from, Ohio cities in the form of a state budget amendment, came in the wake of a Toledo ordinance passed last year that requires most rental properties, about 55,000 units, to be inspected and deemed free from lead hazards before they can be rented.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 19 min mexico 21,009
News Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally' Sat Slaughter 2
ammunitionstore.com Sat What jackasses 1
Man beat by East Cleveland Police Sat JIM CROW LIKUD 3
News Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07) Apr 28 Bella 47
Michael Martinez Stinks Apr 23 Grovet 1
News The Opioid Crisis Has Led to More Help for Addi... Apr 22 They cannot kill ... 24
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,942 • Total comments across all topics: 280,865,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC