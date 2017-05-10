Lakewood police investigate whether rash of vandalized cars are connected
Lakewood police are investigating a rash of vandalism that saw a half-dozen cars and trucks damaged between late Wednesday and early Thursday. Owners reported the bulk of vandalism to police Thursday and Friday, and Lakewood investigators are trying to determine whether each instance is connected.
