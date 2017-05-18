Lake Erie Native American Council puts on powwow for youth
More than 200 people attended the Lake Erie Native American Council's powwow on Saturday that could be described as solemn, joyous and groundbreaking. According to the council, the event came about because the membership felt that they and their children needed to reconnect with Native American culture.
