Keeping Cleveland's tech talent proves to be tough: Tech Czar Talk
Cleveland has a shortage of talent for the technical trades including engineering, computer science, IT infrastructure, software development, product design and numerous other fast-growth job environments. The region is stacked with great centers and universities that continue to train students in these areas, but they end up leaving for New York, Chicago, Austin or the Silicon Valley.
