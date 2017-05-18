John Kasich, Cleveland Clinic's Toby ...

John Kasich, Cleveland Clinic's Toby Cosgrove say healthcare...

14 hrs ago Read more: The Plain Dealer

Efforts to reform healthcare in the United States are missing the mark, Gov. John Kasich and Cleveland Clinic CEO Dr. Toby Cosgrove say. The two, who were featured in a sold-out forum on healthcare reform Friday at The City Club in Cleveland, said healthcare reform should focus on containing costs.

